Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School wrapped up its annual May Day celebration, Friday, May 3, with a solar array ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Joe Lenarz, president of the PRWS Board, said the 10.5 kilowatt direct current panels will offset more than a quarter of the school’s electric bill. He said the rooftop solar array, which was recently installed, has already benefitted the bottom line at the school.
“It’s an amazing experience to see how we rise to the challenge of getting things done,” Lenarz said.
The project was spearheaded by PRWS parents Keith Ashley Wright, who is also a PRWS graduate, Alicia Leinberger and Lenarz.
Lenarz thanked Wright for coming forward with the idea, and he said Leinberger had the “energy and knowledge to jump in the project early.”
Lenarz thanked numerous other people involved with the project, including the student and alumni families who volunteered to install the panels. He also thanked Solar for Good, Wisconsin Focus on Energy and RENEW Wisconsin for their assistance.
Leinberger, of Ethos Green Power, said it was a dream of hers to gift the school with solar power. She said she has a daughter who graduated from PRWS and has another who is currently an eighth-grader.
“It’s in honor of the children’s father; it’s our way to give back…,” Leinberger said. “The kilowatt hours are a gift to the school (and) is a hope for the future of children who go to school here. We’re hoping it’s a real financial gift to the school for a long time. Let it be a seed of hope for the future.”
Leinberger said the 30 panels will provide about 13,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year.
Nathan Patros with Focus on Energy and Sam Dunaiski with RENEW Wisconsin also spoke.
Dunaiski said Solar for Good is his most favorite project to manage because it helps nonprofits put money back into their programs once the solar power is in place and is saving them money. Solar for Good facilitates and assists in the installation of solar power at nonprofit organizations across Wisconsin.
In addition to funding from Ethos Green Power, the school was awarded a $5,700 grant from the Solar for Good program and a $3,400 grant from Focus on Energy to help with the installation of the array.
