Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School in Viroqua took on a festive flair with fresh pine boughs and white lights during its annual two-day Holiday Faire.
Saturday was “A Festive Day for the Entire Family.” Children had the opportunity to make an orange pomander, pine cone fire starter and a candle holder for a small fee. Children could also take in the puppet play, “The Selfish Giant” by Oscar Wilde, participate in the Crystal Boat, and shop for small gifts to give family and friends in the Children’s Castle.
Other highlights of the day included musicians and entertainment, silent auction, artisan vendors, lunch, baked goods and savory snacks, and coffee and espresso beverages.
Friday night was a “Joyful Wassail for Adults,” and included a silent auction, a meal, desserts and libations, a tree-lighting ceremony, basket raffle, artisan vendors, a dance party, and live music featuring the Ridgetones.
