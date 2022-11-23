Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School to host Holiday Faire Dec. 3

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School in Viroqua will host Holiday Faire 2022, Saturday, Dec. 3

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Festive Day for the Entire Family—Beautiful craft making, marionette play, children’s castle, crystal boat, live music, silent auction and raffle. Artisan market, Yuletide Cafe and bakery, hearty lunch, warming beverages and good cheer. Admission: Free (Food, beverages, and activities purchased separately)

From 5 to 11 p.m. A Joyful Revelry for Adults—Artisan Market, festive meal, decadent desserts and libations, traditional tree lighting, live music featuring the RidgeTones, and dance party.

Childcare available by Youth Initiative High School students. RSVP for childcare required. Admission: $12 in advance/$15 at the door (Includes admission and entertainment only.). Golden Pass: $25 in advance/$30 at door (Includes admission, dinner, dessert, entertainment, and one basket raffle ticket.)

Advance tickets are available through Dec. 1: www.pleasantridgewaldorf.org or at the PRWS office.

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School is located at 431 E. Court St., Viroqua.