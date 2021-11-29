Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School to host outdoor Holiday Faire

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School in Viroqua will once again open its doors to the greater community for its annual Holiday Faire, a much-anticipated event that draws attendees from Vernon and surrounding counties. Inspired by outdoor holiday markets from around the globe, this year’s faire on Saturday, Dec. 4, will take place entirely outdoors, and the school grounds transformed into a festive village. There will be warming food and drink, cozy fires, fun activities, and loads of good cheer.

A Festive Day for the Whole Family will be from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by An Evening Market Revelry for Adults from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon is a festive event for the whole family, followed by a holiday market revelry for adults in the evening, featuring artisan vendors, festive, warming foods, libations, community singing, and silent auction/raffle. Childcare will be available next door at Youth Initiative High School by YIHS students from 5 to 9 p.m. COVID protocols will be followed. Advance online registration encouraged.

Features of the faire include unique artisan vendors, music, festive foods, and an extensive bakery and cafe. Children’s activities include craft making, a marionette puppet play, and visits to a magical children’s castle to collect handmade, natural, and simple gifts for themselves and loved ones.

Originally a holiday market, this annual event has evolved over 30 years into a festival for the whole family, and a gala evening for adults. Given the times, this year’s faire will be a simpler, one-day outdoor event, and boast many of its time-honored traditions.

Admission is free (activities, food and beverage purchased separately). Children’s Passport is $12 advance/$15 door (includes children’s activities); and the Adult Market Revelry Passport is $25 advance/$30 door (includes dinner, dessert, basket raffle ticket). Advance tickets available online at www.pleasantridgewaldorf.org and in the school office.

For more information, phone 608-637-7828, or contact robin@pleasantridgewaldorf.org

Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School is located at 431 E. Court St., Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0