Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School to participate in Wisconsin Parental Choice Program

● New students entering Grades 1-6 this fall.

● Current PRWS kindergarten students (age 4 by 9/1/21).

Established 41 years ago, PRWS is unique among Waldorf (and private/independent schools in general) schools in that it provides a majority of its families with reduced tuition via an income-informed tuition adjustment process. Yet the prospect of paying tuition, however reduced, still prevents some families from moving forward with enrollment and experiencing the beauty of Waldorf education for themselves.

Dan Brown, PRWS parent and member of the school’s Finance and Investment Committees, guided the inquiry process that led PRWS to pursue a Choice School designation. Brown states, “We found that many of the families already coming toward us would financially qualify for the Choice program. We felt it was imperative and our responsibility as a school to ensure equitable access to all educational options in our region.

"Becoming a Choice school upholds our mission to provide a full Waldorf education accessible to all, and would have a four-fold benefit: to our new and current families, our faculty and staff, the school itself, and our surrounding community,” remarks Carrie Treviranus, PRWS fifth-grade teacher and School Choice Committee member.