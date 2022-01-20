Poet Richard Hedderman to give virtual Driftless Writing Center poetry reading, workshop

The Driftless Writing Center will host an online poetry reading by Richard Hedderman on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. This free public reading will take place on Zoom and will be followed by a virtual open mic. Participants who want to read during the open mic should prepare a maximum of five minutes of writing to share.

The DWC and Hedderman will also hold a generative poetry-writing workshop on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In this limited-enrollment workshop, titled “The Words You Choose: Poetry Demystified,” Hedderman will help writers troll for vocabulary as they vanquish their fears of the blank page. He aims to demystify poetry, open the creative imagination, and bring the essential tools of intuition, language, and poetic structure into practice for each writer. Above all, participants will absorb Hedderman’s chief lesson: they do not need to be poets to write poetry. This interactive workshop will begin with an informal discussion on each participant’s connection to poetry, followed by structured writing exercises and the option to share one’s new, demystified poems at the end.

Hedderman is a multi Pushcart Prize nominee and author of two collections of poetry including, most recently, "Choosing a Stone" from Finishing Line Press, which was shortlisted for the Ashland Poetry Press Richard Snyder Award and the Codhill Press Poetry Award. His writing has appeared in dozens of publications both in the U.S. and abroad, as well as in several anthologies including "In a Fine Frenzy: Poets Respond to Shakespeare" (University of Iowa Press). His poem “Mummies—Milwaukee Public Museum” was published in 60 countries and is featured in a global literacy program developed by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt publishers. He has performed his writing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and served as a Guest Poet at the Library of Congress. More of his work can be found at richardheddermanpoetry.com.

The Zoom meeting information and link for Hedderman’s DWC-hosted poetry reading and the registration form for the workshop are available at the Driftless Writing Center’s website, www.driftlesswritingcenter.org.

