Police: Three injured when vehicle strikes Amish buggy in Vernon County

An adult and two children were injured Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck an Amish buggy.
Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Main Street, just north of Airport Road, at 6:50 a.m., according to the Viroqua Police Department,
Michael Dyer, 70, of Westby, was southbound on Main Street and rear-ended an Amish horse-and-buggy. Lester Detweiler, 20, of Westby was operating the buggy, which had two juvenile passengers. Detweiler and the children were transported to local hospitals. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening
The horse died as a result of the collision.
The Viroqua Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Vernon County Sheriff's Department, Kickapoo Rescue, La Farge Ambulance, Tri-State Ambulance and the City of Viroqua Street Department assisted at the scene.