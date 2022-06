The eight occupants of a pontoon boat and two dogs were OK after being towed to land, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County 911 center received a call of a stranded pontoon boat on the Mississippi River at about 4:21 p.m. It was reported that the boat motor failed and the boat was tied to a buoy north of the Genoa Lock and Dam. The Genoa-Harmony Fire Department responded and towed the pontoon boat back to land without any further incident.