'Portrait of our Times' theme of VIVA Gallery show

This coming January the member artists of VIVA Gallery in Viroqua will host the annual themed show. The theme is “Portrait of our Times.” How are we doing going on two years with the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to have no end and all other ways our world has changed over this short period of time.

This is a huge topic and feelings can range from hopelessness to optimism, from resilience to helplessness. Maybe a reason for this reflective endeavor is to explore just what imprint these times have made on us humans. You can be the judge. Artist Mark Herrling’s interpretation of “the times” is an example of the work you will see. See what you think, explore your own feelings. You will experience a variety of media.

VIVA Gallery is an artists cooperative featuring local artists. January is the member show, in February they gallery will feature jewelry with invited guest jewelers along with VIVA member jewelers and chocolates. VIVA Gallery is located at 219 S. Main St., Viroqua, and can found at www.vivagallery.net and on Facebook and Instagram.

