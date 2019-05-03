The U.S. Postal Service Carriers Union is conducting their annual food drive, Saturday, May 11. Each resident will receive a postcard describing the details. In Viroqua, the Living Faith Food Pantry will be the recipient of this collection.
Dale Toltzman, director, says the pantry is very appreciative of all donations made throughout the year, and especially for the carriers that organize this food drive.
In this area, there is a great need for food assistance, as 17,904 people received food from the pantry in 2018. Many people donate food, while others donate money. Toltzman was asked if donating money was better than donating cans or boxes of food. He said that the food pantry has partnerships with food banks and other support organizations that allow it to obtain food at a fraction of the retail price. Last year, the average cost was 18 cents per pound for the food that was distributed. Simply put, if a person donates a can of beans that costs $1, a food pantry can purchase ﬁve cans of beans for that same $1.
Toltzman says the pantry is extremely thankful for any donation of food that comes from residents in the Viroqua area, but stresses that a monetary donation will go a lot farther. The postal carriers are comfortable picking up bags or boxes of food, but do not want people to hand them envelopes with checks or cash. People are encourages to either drop off their monetary contribution at the food pantry on Saturday, May 11, or mail their donation to LivingFaith Food Pantry, 209 Sands Road, Viroqua, WI 54665.
