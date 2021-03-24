Power of 100: Small donations add up to make a big difference

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Power of 100+ Driftless Region shared more than just love with a local family. The philanthropic group came together to raise and donate $9,900 in just under 15 minutes to the family of an 8-year-old Cashton second-grader, Aaron Marx.

Aaron was born in 2012 to Brock and Angela Marx, joining his older sister Anna. Aaron has Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, characterized by numerous physical, intellectual and behavioral differences. His many surgeries, doctor appointments, hospitalizations, physical and occupational therapies, and speech therapy have been covered through insurance. However, insurance does not fund everything associated with having a medically complex child. A Mayo home health evaluation recommended a full bathroom remodel to provide adequate space, along with a bigger, wider tub with a lift and changing table. Through the financial support of Power of 100, the Marx family can start drawing up those plans.

Each member in Power of 100 commits to donating $100 at a quarterly meeting, and the funds are pooled together for one recipient, voted on by the membership. Each member is also able to nominate a recipient for each meeting, and three of them are randomly selected to present their causes at a meeting for the membership to vote on.