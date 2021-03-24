Power of 100: Small donations add up to make a big difference

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Power of 100+ Driftless Region shared more than just love with a local family. The philanthropic group came together to raise and donate $9,900 in just under 15 minutes to the family of an 8-year-old Cashton second-grader, Aaron Marx.
Aaron was born in 2012 to Brock and Angela Marx, joining his older sister Anna. Aaron has Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, characterized by numerous physical, intellectual and behavioral differences. His many surgeries, doctor appointments, hospitalizations, physical and occupational therapies, and speech therapy have been covered through insurance. However, insurance does not fund everything associated with having a medically complex child. A Mayo home health evaluation recommended a full bathroom remodel to provide adequate space, along with a bigger, wider tub with a lift and changing table. Through the financial support of Power of 100, the Marx family can start drawing up those plans.
Each member in Power of 100 commits to donating $100 at a quarterly meeting, and the funds are pooled together for one recipient, voted on by the membership. Each member is also able to nominate a recipient for each meeting, and three of them are randomly selected to present their causes at a meeting for the membership to vote on.
Co-founder Jenna Bean explains, “We started this group a few years ago with a very simple concept: help others financially, very quickly. We have helped families, clubs, organizations, groups—and frankly we have warmed the hearts of our members over and over again. We have grown to the point where there are times I don’t personally know the recipients or the new members.”
Cheryl Cade, a member since 2017, nominated the Marx Family several times before they were randomly selected to present as nominees. Cade said, “I was so happy that the Marx family was the recipient of the Power of 100 donation. Aaron is able to walk but lacks the cognitive abilities to always understand dangers. The family is constantly trying to modify their home for Aaron’s safety. The money will provide much-needed relief to the Marx family.”
In addition to the Marx family, members of the group voluntarily donated an additional $250 to the BackPack Program run by WCP Lutheran Church in Westby. The BackPack Program supports food-insecure kids in the Westby School District with take-home meals for evenings and weekends. The additional $250 was raised through individual $5 contributions, again demonstrating the power of pooling resources and funds to support important local causes.
Since 2016, the Power of 100+ Driftless Region has contributed $131,140 in total. Bean looks forward to hitting additional milestones soon. “I am incredibly proud of what this organization has done and I can’t wait to hit that 100 member mark. Are you next?”
Power of 100+ Driftless Region is always accepting new members. If you are interested in joining the group or would like to learn more, please send an email to powerof100driftless@gmail.com or call 608-606-0448. You can also “Like” the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/powerof100driftlessregion. Power of 100 is run entirely by volunteers with no administrative fees solicited from members. One hundred percent of the funds donated by members are directly given to the Impact Award Winner each quarter.