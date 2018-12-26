There were no reported injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Cherry Grove Road, east of Haugen Road in the town of Viroqua, Dec. 22.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:58 a.m., Natalie J. Stram, 22, of Prairie du Chien, was operating a passenger car eastbound on Cherry Grove Road and lost control while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, traveled up a steep embankment, and came to rest on its wheels. Due to the steep embankment, the Viroqua Fire Department stabilized the vehicle so the driver could exit safely.
The driver did not report any injuries, but was evaluated at the scene by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, but was not transported. The driver was wearing a seat belt, and there was no airbag deployment. Damage to the vehicle was very minor.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
