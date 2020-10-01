 Skip to main content
Prairie du Sac resident injured in crash in town of Webster
Prairie du Sac resident injured in crash in town of Webster

A Prairie cu Sac resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash Sept. 25 on Vance Hill Road near Haugrud Hollow Road in the town of Webster.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:20 p.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received notification from Toyota Roadside Telephone automated crash notification of a crash indicated with full airbag deployment. They were able to provide the location on Vance Hill Road in the town of Webster. A passerby also called in, reporting the single-vehicle crash. Dee Dee L. Sorg, 51, of Prairie cu Sac was evaluated for injuries at the scene by La Farge EMS; however, she refused medical assistance.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

The La Farge Fire Department and the La Farge Area Ambulance service assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

