Praise and Sing to be held at Temple Theatre in Viroqua

The 15th annual Praise and Sing will be held at the Temple Theatre in Viroqua, Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. There will be free admission, with a freewill offering taken to support the local food pantries.
Several local musicians will be providing an afternoon of music and there will be audience participation in singing. Musicians performing include Eric Nofsinger and his group, The DisChords, the Dell Tones, Wayne Goplin, Bruce Packey, Tom Baker, Judy Anderson Herr, Sandra Skarda, Dave Neff, Pat Jackson and others.
This event is sponsored by the area United Methodist Churches, the Temple Theatre, and the Kickapoo Cowboy Church.
For more information, contact Wayne Goplin 608-632-2274.