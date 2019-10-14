The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and community partners will give the public another opportunity to remove potentially dangerous pharmaceutical controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This one day effort will continue to bring a focus to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse. This is a great opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted, expired and unused prescription drugs, to safely dispose of the medications.
During the April event, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) collected more than 468 tons of unused or expired prescription drugs throughout the country.
Medicines that are in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines - flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash -- both pose potential safety and health hazards.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., WI DOJ and its partners will hold their annual Prescription Drug Take-Back Day at sites nationwide. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Local law enforcement agencies throughout Vernon County are coordinating the Drug Take-Back Day in an effort to address this vital public safety and public health issue. Local police departments and the Sheriff’s Office have set up collection points throughout the county in an effort to make it easy for residents to deposit their unwanted prescription drugs anonymously. Controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications will be collected.
The collection sites are as follows and will be open:
- Westby Police Department, 200 Melby St.;
- Stoddard Village Hall, 180 Main St.;
- Viola Police Department, 106 W. Wisconsin St.;
- Coon Valley Police Department, 205 Anderson St.;
- Hillsboro Police Department, 123 Mechanic St.
Medication can be disposed of by removing it from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box at the site. Blister packs are acceptable without medication being removed. Law enforcement personnel will not count, inventory or log medications. Liquids will be accepted in original containers only. No needles/sharps, illegal drugs, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, personal care products (shampoo, lotions, soaps) or household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas) will be accepted.
