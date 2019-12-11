Presentation given on proposed Viroqua Area Schools operational referendum

Brendel said the future referendum to exceed the revenue limits — $550,000 per year for the next five years – would address instructional, transportation, and building and facility maintenance needs. He said department heads were asked what the school district should be looking at for the next five years and what needs are on the horizon.

Instructional would include technology: Computer infrastructure improvements; career and technology education equipment; band uniforms and major instrument purchase.

Transportation would include bus purchasing. Brendel said the district has improved the age of its buses immensely in the last 10 years. He added the buses are well maintained but the salt on roads takes a toll. He also said the district is looking at a more consistent rotation of buses.

Building and facility maintenance would include elementary school: HVAC, plumbing, flooring and painting; middle and high school: Elevator replacements, building envelope repairs, heating controls upgrades; Better Futures: Roof, HVAC, carpet and concrete replacement; Bigley Pool: Boiler, circulating pumps, heat exchanger, and A/C compressor replacement; asphalt and concrete repairs and replacement throughout the district; maintenance equipment replacement; safety and accessibility improvements.