Primaries set for Viroqua City Council, county board and Westby school board

A spring primary will be required on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for the Viroqua City Council, Vernon County Board of Supervisors and Westby Area School District Board of Education.

Viroqua City Council

The primary will be for Ward 6 and mayor.

In the Ward 6 race, Cyndy Hubbard (incumbent), Kristine K. Brueggen and Shawn Engh are on the primary ballot.

On the primary ballot for mayor are Todd Overbo, Karen M. Mischel (incumbent) and Justin Running.

Other people who filed papers for City Council are Ward 2 Gregory Splinter (incumbent); Ward 4 Tanja Birke (incumbent) and Trina Shaner; and Ward 8 Kristal Welter (incumbent) and Mike Brudos

The polling location is at the Church of Christ. The only items on the ballot will be Ward 6 and mayor for the city of Viroqua.

Vernon County Board of Supervisors

There will be a primary for District 6, 7 and 9.

Candidates in District 6 are Michael Whitfield, Joseph Kleiber and John Pedretti. Candidates in District 7 are Lavon Felton, Nathaniel Slack and Joseph Eckland. Candidates in District 9 are Martha Olson (incumbent), Kevin Larson (incumbent) and AnnaJo Doerr.

The candidates who win the primary election will join the following candidates in the spring election: District 1 Will Beitlich (incumbent); District 2 Kyle Semke (incumbent); District 3 Lorn Goede (incumbent); District 4 Mary Bringe (incumbent); District 5 Rod Ofte (incumbent); District 8 David Eggen (incumbent); District 10 Frank Easterday (incumbent); District 11 Charles Jacobson and Carson Verne LaBelle; District 12 Mary Henry (incumbent) and Michael Christenson; District 13 Roger Call (incumbent) and Alycann Taylor (incumbent); District 14 Adrian Amelse (incumbent) and Ole Yttri (incumbent); District 15 Sandy Schweiger; District 16 Paul Wilson and George Wilbur; District 17 Gail Muller (incumbent); District 18 Kelli Mitchell (incumbent); District 19 Kay Stanek (incumbent) and Shawn Redington (incumbent).

In November, the board of supervisors approved the 2021-2031 final supervisory district plan with 19 supervisor districts. Previously there were 26 supervisor districts.

Westby Area School District Board of Education

There are three candidates running for Board Seat #7 At-Large Representative. The candidates on the spring primary ballot are Eric Thunstedt (incumbent), Genice Easterday and Kelly Nickelotti.

Other people who filed papers for school board are Seat #2 Coon Valley Representative Robert E. Kerska (incumbent) and Stephanie Hutzler; and Seat #4 Daniel Kotek (incumbent) and Joshua Jorstad.

Spring election notes

The spring ballot for Viroqua School Board will include Marina Abt (incumbent), Patricia Belke-Becker, Ben B. Gald and Angie Lawrence (incumbent).

There are no contested city council seats in Westby; however, Ricky Rognstgad is not seeking re-election, so the Ward 3 seat is open. Mark Hendrickson (incumbent) is unopposed in Ward 1 and Sue Jacobson (incumbent) is unopposed in Ward 2.

In the village of Coon Valley, there are four candidates running for three positions on the board of trustees. The candidates are Debbie Andre, Amy Stakston-Wiedemann (incumbent), Mary Wruck (incumbent who was appointed to fill the late Jon Lee’s position) and Russ Cornford (incumbent).

In the village of Chaseburg, Michael Miller is running unopposed in April.

The 2022 spring election is set for April 5, and the primary for Feb. 15. For more information on voting, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.