There will be a spring primary Feb. 19 in the city of Viroqua and the Viroqua Area School District.
Viroqua City Council seats for Wards 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are up for election this spring, and one ward will see a contested race.
In the city of Viroqua, three people are running to fill Steve Bekkedal’s Ward 1 seat. Candidates on the primary ballot will be Jess Johnson, David Tryggestad and Paul Woodward. Bekkedal filed non-candidacy papers. The two candidates with the most votes will appear on the spring ballot April 2 with incumbents Terry Noble, Ward 3; Mike Koppa, Ward 5; John Thompson, Ward 7; and Jeff Gholke, Ward 9. The incumbents are unopposed.
In the Viroqua Area School District, incumbents Marina Abt and Angie Lawrence are being challenged by Jess Johnson, Joel Gordon, Alicia Leinberger, Casey Caley and Jesse Nelson. The four candidates with the most votes will appear on the spring ballot April 2.
In Viroqua, the polling location for the Feb. 19 and April 2 elections is moving. The new polling location for these elections will be at the Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. The church is located next to the Armory where the former location for voting was held. Signs will be out to direct voters. Polling hours are 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. those days. Any questions can be directed to City Hall.
If you are unsure of your polling place or need information about registration and acceptable forms of ID, visit https://myvote.wi.gov.
