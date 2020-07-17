Primary election is Aug. 11

There will be a partisan primary leading up to the fall election. The primary election will be held Aug. 11.

On the primary ballot for the Democratic Party, Mark Neumann and Ron Kind are running for the District 3 Congressional seat; Jayne Swiggum, Paul Michael Weber and Brad Pfaff are running for State Senator District 32; and Tucker Gretebeck and Josefine Jaynes running to be the representative to the Assembly District 96.

On the primary ballot for the Republican Party, Derrick Van Orden and Jessi Ebben are running for the District 3 Congressional seat; Dan Kapanke is running for State Senator District 32; Loren Oldenburg is running to be the representative to the Assembly District 96; Timothy J. Gaskell is running for District Attorney; Jody Audetat is running for County Clerk; Marina Abt and Karen DeLap are running for County Treasurer; Marilyn Hauge, Patricia A. Balke-Becker, Andrea Cade and Dawn Nemec are running for Register of Deeds.

On the primary ballot for the Constitution Party, no one is on the ballot for the congressional, legislative, state or county offices.

Information on how to vote by absentee ballot may be found in the classifieds pages of the July 10 issue of the newspaper and at myvote.wi.gov.

People who want to vote in person at a polling place for the primary may go to myvote.wi.gov to find their polling place and other voting information. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.