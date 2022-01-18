Primary no longer needed for Viroqua's Ward 6 seat

The city of Viroqua will no longer need to have a primary for the Ward 6 seat because the candidacy paperwork for one of the candidates was challenged.

City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus said candidate Shawn Engh’s candidacy paperwork was challenged and he did not have enough signatures to qualify for ballot placement following the challenge. Since there are only two remaining candidates -- Cyndy Hubbard (incumbent) and Kristine K. Brueggen – the city will no longer need to have a primary for Ward 6.

There will only be a primary for mayor. On the primary ballot for mayor are Todd Overbo, Karen M. Mischel (incumbent) and Justin Running.

The primary is Feb. 15.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

