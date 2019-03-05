Vernon Friends of Fair Maps, League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, Driftless Voter Coalition, Common Cause in Wisconsin, Fair Elections Project, and Wisconsin Democracy Campaign are hosting a community event Tuesday, March 12, in support of an advisory referendum on the April 2 ballot in Vernon and La Crosse counties to gauge voter sentiment on establishing an impartial process for drawing Wisconsin’s state and congressional districts after the 2020 census. Voters in six Wisconsin counties have already passed the “Fair Maps” nonpartisan redistricting referendum by an overwhelming margin.
The community program will be held at the American Legion Tap House, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, at 6:30 p.m.
Joseph Heim, emeritus professor of political science/public administration at UW-La Crosse, will discuss Wisconsin’s current redistricting process, how it impacts elections and public policy, and why support is growing for a nonpartisan approach to redistricting by 2021.
Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin, will speak about the principles that should guide any process for drawing legislative lines, the efforts of the Fair Maps Coalition in Wisconsin, and the nonpartisan redistricting proposals being introduced in the Legislature this session.
This event is the second in a series of informational programs being hosted in March to raise public awareness of the April 2 advisory referendum and encourage voter turnout. The first program was held in Holmen Monday, March 4, and the final program will be held in La Crosse Wednesday, March 27. All are free and open to the public.
