Public comment period extended to Oct. 16 for watershed, dam study

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, in collaboration with Vernon, La Crosse, and Monroe counties, are currently conducting a Coon Creek and West Fork Kickapoo watershed study to determine the best action for our flood control infrastructure moving forward.
As part of the study, a public comment period is taking place now until Oct. 16. Gathering input from farmers, landowners, businesses, residents, and other watershed stakeholders on issues related to flooding and the existing dams is an important part of the process. Your participation will help determine the best outcomes and solutions for future flood prevention and flood damage reduction measures.
Ben Wojahn, Vernon County Conservationist, is encouraging the public to make their voices heard before the deadline. “Thanks to everyone in advance for providing public comments to this important watershed and dam study. Please share how to participate with your friends and neighbors. The best path forward is by working together,” he says.
Public comments will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 16, so voice your ideas and concerns today.
Tell us: How are the dams working? How are the dams not working? What do you want to see in the future? What do you recommend as a solution?
There are three ways to submit public comments:
Go to the comment section on the following website and submit online: www.wfkandccwatersheds.com/
Call NRCS consultants directly: 208-274-9004
Or mail or drop off your comments at the Vernon County Land & Water Conservation office, Attn: Watershed and Dam Comments, 220 Airport Road, Viroqua, WI 54665
