Crawford Stewardship Project, in partnership with UW-Extension, will be holding a public drinking water forum Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Highway Department Building, 21515 Hwy. 27, Seneca.
This event is free and open to the public as part of Crawford Stewardship Project’s (CSP) ongoing Drinking Water Education and Testing Program. Light refreshments will be provided.
This spring CSP subsidized and coordinated the sampling of 53 private wells in Crawford County, which were tested and analyzed by the UW-Stevens Point Water and Environmental Analysis Lab at the Center for Watershed Science and Education.
Kevin Masarik, UW Extension groundwater education specialist, and Dr. Steve Oberle, CSP drinking water consultant, will answer questions about well test results and facilitate discussion of groundwater issues in the region.
Masarik is an integrated specialist focused on drinking water quality using well water data to educate the public about the conditions of our water. His work encompasses understandings of the relationship between land use, contaminants, and water quality.
For further information, contact community engagement coordinator Eli Mandel at 608-632-4213 or emandel@crawfordstewardship.org, or visit crawfordstewardshipproject.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.