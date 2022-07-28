Public expresses support for green burials in Viroqua Cemetery

Over 40 people attended the Viroqua Cemetery Association’s community information conversation meeting held at Viroqua City Hall, July 20. Developing a Natural Green Burial Preserve just north of the new Sections 5 and 6 South was the main topic of information exchanged.

The group expressed 100% support of this cemetery project as a more environmentally way to return our bodies to the earth in a respectful manner without using up natural resources.

Also donations of $250 are being accepted to donate a tree in memory of someone. These names and the person making the donation will be listed on a black granite plaque donated by Elegant Stone to be placed near the cemetery entrance. To make a donation, call 608-637-6469.