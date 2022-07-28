 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public expresses support for green burials in Viroqua Cemetery

Members of the public attend the Viroqua Cemetery Association's community information conversation meeting at City Hall, July 20.

Over 40 people attended the Viroqua Cemetery Association’s community information conversation meeting held at Viroqua City Hall, July 20. Developing a Natural Green Burial Preserve just north of the new Sections 5 and 6 South was the main topic of information exchanged.

The group expressed 100% support of this cemetery project as a more environmentally way to return our bodies to the earth in a respectful manner without using up natural resources.

Also donations of $250 are being accepted to donate a tree in memory of someone. These names and the person making the donation will be listed on a black granite plaque donated by Elegant Stone to be placed near the cemetery entrance. To make a donation, call 608-637-6469.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

