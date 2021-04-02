Public health emergency COVID-19 advisory: Southern Region health departments advise continued use of masks

Health Departments in southern Wisconsin issue this alert related to continued concerns with variant strains and surrounding states experiencing increasing case counts. It is also issued with hopes that continuing this important prevention measure can position us to have a much more enjoyable summer than was the case in 2020.

Southern Wisconsin is making great progress in vaccination efforts. As of March 31, 2021, all counties in the southern region are approaching or passed 30% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. View the interactive DHS data dashboard at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

It continues to be important that fully vaccinated people follow public health best practices in public spaces. This includes wearing a mask and physically distancing. Fully vaccinated people should also continue these practices when visiting unvaccinated people who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease. You can find more information at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-after.htm