The city of Viroqua and Vernon County will hold a public informational meeting for business development on the north side of the city.
This public informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the county boardroom, third floor Courthouse Annex Building, 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua.
Due to flooding in 2017, Vernon County was included in the federal disaster declaration, which made available funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to create more resilient local economies. The city of Viroqua and Vernon County jointly applied for the EDA grant and were awarded $2.64 million in April of 2019 to help with infrastructure improvements for the business park expansion. The land north of Viroqua includes both sections of the county farm and city-owned property.
The EDA grant will pay for up to 80 percent of project costs for infrastructure such as water, sewer, site prep and roads. Bids for work is set to begin this Fall for Phase 1 of the development in an effort to give opportunity to expand current businesses in the region and attract new industry to the area.
Vernon County is using the Economic Development Strategy adopted in 2018 to direct growth for the county. Two of the short-term priorities in the strategy include making land available for economic development and encouraging local business district vitality. The ultimate goal of this unique joint venture with the city and the county is add resilience to the overall economy and quality of life in the region.
A timeline and discussion on where the city of Viroqua and Vernon County are at with the process as well as a map of the infrastructure and road development plan, including a multi-use trail, will be shared. This public informational meeting is an opportunity for the public to learn more, ask questions and share their ideas for what kind of businesses and development they would like to see in Phase 1 of the development.
Vernon County and the city of Viroqua look forward to discussing these and other economic development opportunities with community members at the upcoming public meeting.
For more information on this public informational meeting, contact Christina Dollhausen, Economic Development Coordinator, Vernon County, at 608-606-6552 or christina.dollhausen@vernoncounty.org
