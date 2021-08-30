 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public input meeting set to share feedback on Main Street, downtown Viroqua
0 Comments

Public input meeting set to share feedback on Main Street, downtown Viroqua

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A city of Viroqua downtown Main Street public input meeting will be held to allow people to share feedback on Main Street and downtown Viroqua on hursday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be virtual, via Zoom. The meeting link is HTTPS://US02WEB.ZOOM.US/J/85265773814 Meeting ID: 852 6577 3814 Meeting call-in: 1-888-788-0099

What is this meeting for? As part of the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the city of Viroqua is reviewing pedestrian and traffic safety on Main Street in downtown Viroqua. The city is working with Strand Associates to lead the safety improvement planning process. The city is hosting a public meeting to share design concepts and gather input on safety and traffic improvements, as well as preferred streetscapes for an improved downtown experience.

This will be an informal and interactive meeting providing the public with an opportunity discuss:

• Pedestrian safety and traffic design alternatives;

• Streetscape concepts.

Check the city’s website in the week prior to the meeting to review the project design concepts: https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/city-of-viroqua/main-street-project-information.

Questions regarding the meeting? Please send them to Vandewalle & Associates at va@vandewalle.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Newry
News

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Newry

Hey. Vern here. How’s it looking out there these days? See anything cool lately? I’ve been seeing some stuff, making some moves. It’s all part…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News