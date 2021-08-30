Public input meeting set to share feedback on Main Street, downtown Viroqua

A city of Viroqua downtown Main Street public input meeting will be held to allow people to share feedback on Main Street and downtown Viroqua on hursday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be virtual, via Zoom. The meeting link is HTTPS://US02WEB.ZOOM.US/J/85265773814 Meeting ID: 852 6577 3814 Meeting call-in: 1-888-788-0099

What is this meeting for? As part of the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the city of Viroqua is reviewing pedestrian and traffic safety on Main Street in downtown Viroqua. The city is working with Strand Associates to lead the safety improvement planning process. The city is hosting a public meeting to share design concepts and gather input on safety and traffic improvements, as well as preferred streetscapes for an improved downtown experience.

This will be an informal and interactive meeting providing the public with an opportunity discuss:

• Pedestrian safety and traffic design alternatives;

• Streetscape concepts.

Check the city’s website in the week prior to the meeting to review the project design concepts: https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/city-of-viroqua/main-street-project-information.

Questions regarding the meeting? Please send them to Vandewalle & Associates at va@vandewalle.com.

