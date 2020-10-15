Public input sought for Vernon County Outdoor Recreation Plan

Vernon County is in the process of updating its Outdoor Recreation Plan and is looking for public participation in a short survey.
The purpose of the Vernon County Outdoor Recreation Plan is to identify issues, opportunities, needs and organize public policy to address them in a manner that makes the best and most appropriate use of county resources. It will also describe a desired future for community outdoor recreation over the next five years and establish goals to move toward that future.
“In addition to tourism economic impacts for our local communities, outdoor recreation is a significant industry driving Vernon County’s economy and providing quality of life for our residents. Being strategic about updating this plan for improving our current and enhancing our future outdoor recreation is a great step,” says Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator.
Vernon County's Outdoor Recreation Plan is actively being developed with participation by county committees, outdoor recreation entities countywide and most importantly, the community. The county would appreciate people's participation by filling out the Outdoor Recreation survey by or before Nov. 3. The survey may take 5 minutes to complete.
The survey link can be found on vernoncounty.org under Parks and Forests or click on the following like to take the survey here: https://vernon-county-outdoor-mrrpc.hub.arcgis.com/
Responses will be anonymous.
Please share widely and encourage others to take the survey on or before Nov. 3 to help describe a desired future for Vernon County outdoor recreation.
If you have any questions about the project, contact: Marty Kennedy, Parks Administrator - Vernon County, at marty.kennedy@vernoncounty.org or 608-637-5485, or Christina Dollhausen, Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator - Vernon County, at christina.dollhausen@vernoncounty.org or 608-209-7727.
