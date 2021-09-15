Public input sought for Viroqua's downtown, Main Street

City officials are looking for the public’s feedback regarding Main Street and downtown Viroqua (Decker Street to South Street). A virtual public input meeting via Zoom will be held Thursday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
As part of the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) in 2020, the city of Viroqua is reviewing pedestrian and traffic safety on Main Street in downtown Viroqua. The city is working with Strand Associates, an engineering firm, to lead the safety improvement planning process. The city is hosting a public meeting to share design concepts and gather input on safety and traffic improvements, as well as preferred streetscapes for an improved downtown experience.
This will be an informal and interactive meeting providing the public with an opportunity to discuss:
- Pedestrian safety and traffic design alternatives;
- Streetscape concepts.
Sarah Grainger, city engineer/public works director, said work on the downtown section of Viroqua is set to begin in 2024.
Grainger said the public will have an opportunity on Sept. 23 to look at four pedestrian safety and traffic design alternatives, and learn about the alternatives and the benefits of each.
The public will also be able to discuss streetscape concepts, or the aesthetics, of downtown. Grainger said the discussion would include getting feedback about the possibility of more trees and art, for example. “The alternative we pick will determine the streetscape.”
Representatives from Vandewalle & Associates, a firm that does downtown planning and development work, and Strand Associates, will facilitate breakout sessions on specific topics during the virtual meeting.
“We want to improve traffic flow and safety and keep downtown (vibrant),” Grainger said. She added the city is working to keep the “big picture in mind.”
Grainger said the information from the meetings will be compiled and be presented to the city council. She said city council meetings are always an opportunity for public comment regarding the project, but encourages people to comment early in the process. “The DOT process is thorough and we need to make a decision this year.”
Over the next three to four months, Grainger said, the city will use the input given at the Sept. 23rd meeting and the public input from a meeting held at the end of May to come up with a recommendation and plan to present to WisDOT for approval. The May meeting gave the public an opportunity discuss downtown parking, traffic circulation, downtown safety, and improving the pedestrian experience in downtown.
She said that the first public input meeting held in May showed there are diverse users of downtown and diverse ways users come to downtown.
Grainger said parking was a big part of the conversation at the meeting in May. The alternatives that will be viewed at the September meeting do change parking – some add parking and some subtract parking.
She said that according to the feedback in May, there is a decent amount of parking downtown. “During special events there may be congestion but on a regular basis parking is adequate.”
Grainger said there are three main city lots – one on Main Street near Mr. G’s, one on Rock Avenue near the Viroqua Tire Shop and another on Rock Avenue near the Viroqua Eagles Club – and those were part of the discussion in May.
The meeting link for Sept. 23 is HTTPS://US02WEB.ZOOM.US/J/85265773814 Meeting ID: 852 6577 3814 Meeting call-in: 1-888-788-0099
Members of the public can check the city’s website in the week prior to the meeting to review the project design concepts: https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/city-of-viroqua/main-street-project-information.
Questions regarding the meeting may be sent to Vandewalle & Associates at va@vandewalle.com.
