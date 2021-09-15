Public input sought for Viroqua's downtown, Main Street

Representatives from Vandewalle & Associates, a firm that does downtown planning and development work, and Strand Associates, will facilitate breakout sessions on specific topics during the virtual meeting.

“We want to improve traffic flow and safety and keep downtown (vibrant),” Grainger said. She added the city is working to keep the “big picture in mind.”

Grainger said the information from the meetings will be compiled and be presented to the city council. She said city council meetings are always an opportunity for public comment regarding the project, but encourages people to comment early in the process. “The DOT process is thorough and we need to make a decision this year.”

Over the next three to four months, Grainger said, the city will use the input given at the Sept. 23rd meeting and the public input from a meeting held at the end of May to come up with a recommendation and plan to present to WisDOT for approval. The May meeting gave the public an opportunity discuss downtown parking, traffic circulation, downtown safety, and improving the pedestrian experience in downtown.

She said that the first public input meeting held in May showed there are diverse users of downtown and diverse ways users come to downtown.