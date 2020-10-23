Public input sought on US 14/61, WIS 27/82 and County T intersection improvement project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on proposed improvements to the US 14/61, WIS 27/82 and County T intersection, located about 1.5 miles south of the city of Viroqua.
A virtual public presentation detailing the project design and comment form are available at www.wisconsindot.gov (search US 14/61, WIS 27/82 and County T intersection).
The project, currently scheduled for construction in 2023, includes replacing the existing intersection with a single-lane roundabout. Approach work will also take place on each leg of the intersection leading into the roundabout.
The public is encouraged to view the materials on the project website and provide input concerning this project. Questions or comments can also be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Craig Fisher at 608-785-9946, or by email at craig.fisher@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be also be send by mail to Craig Fisher, WisDOT, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601.
