Public invited to discuss Vernon County forest management, timber sale

Vernon County's Land and Water Conservation Department will be hosting an open, public meeting to discuss Vernon County’s forest management goals, Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Sidie Hollow Main Shelter.

This discussion will be an open house format where attendees will learn more about Vernon County’s goals for forest management, harvesting, regeneration and upcoming timber sale, as well as take advantage of the opportunity to comment and ask questions.

“It’s imperative that we manage our critical habitat structure for future generations," says Vernon County Forest Administrator Nick Gilman. "I look forward to hearing different perspectives and having a good discussion in regards to proper timber harvesting in our region,” says

Questions and comments are welcomed and encouraged. Gilman will lead the discussion.

For further information, contact Gilman at 608-637-5476 or nick.gilman@vernoncounty.org

