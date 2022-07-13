Public meeting for WIS 162 resurfacing -- Stoddard to Coon Valley -- slated July 26

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss the WIS 162 resurfacing project from the Stoddard Village Park driveway to Depot Street in Vernon County.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Village Hall in Chaseburg, 400 Depot St. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

WisDOT is proposing to resurface WIS 162 in 2026. In addition, the project will upgrade guardrail and replace a box culvert located a half mile west of Koll Lane. WIS 162 will be closed to through traffic during construction of the box culvert but will otherwise remain open to local traffic.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Jay Adams at jay.adams@dot.wi.gov, 608-785-9027, at least three working days prior to the meeting.