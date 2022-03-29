Public meeting set to preview Hwy. 35 construction in Crawford, Vernon counties

A public involvement meeting has been scheduled to preview upcoming construction activities along Hwy. 35 between De Soto and Genoa. The meeting will be held Thursday, March 31, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the De Soto Community Center, 53 Crawford St., De Soto.

The meeting will provide an overview of construction activities, work schedule and traffic impacts. Area residents, businesses and the general public are invited to attend.

Construction is scheduled to begin April 4 to resurface 11.8 miles of Hwy. 35. The project will also replace 21 pipe culverts, one box culvert, and rehabilitate two bridge structures.

Completion of the $10.1 million project is expected in August. Hwy. 35 will be closed to through traffic and detoured between Hwy. 82 in De Soto and Hwy. 56 in Genoa. The highway will remain open to local traffic.

For more information on this or other WisDOT construction projects:

• Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTSouthwest

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Motorists should slow down, be patient and pay attention to their surroundings in all work zones.

