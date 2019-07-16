The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host public scoping meetings next week, July 22-24, to garner input on Upper Mississippi River Master Plan.
The three meetings are:
Monday, July 22 – 4-7 p.m. –County Administration Building - Veterans Conference Room, 225 N. Beaumont Rd., Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin
Tuesday, July 23 – 4-7 p.m. – Onalaska Library - Meeting Room B, 741 Oak Ave. S, Onalaska, Wisconsin
Wednesday, July 24 – 4-7 p.m. – Red Wing Public Library, 225 East Ave., Red Wing, Minnesota
During the meetings, the public will have the opportunity to provide official comments. The format will be an open house with a few introductory remarks on the purpose and scope of the study.
The St. Paul District is updating the strategic land use and recreation management document that will guide the district’s comprehensive management and development of natural, recreational and cultural resources of the Upper Mississippi River basin for years to come. The master plan, while conceptual in nature, will serve as the vision for both environmental stewardship and recreation as the Corps continues to serve the public in the 21st Century.
Comments concerning the scope of the study may also be submitted to: District Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 180 Fifth St. E., St. Paul, MN 55101-1638. Comments can also be submitted via email: UMRMasterPlan2019@usace.army.mil
Additional information can be viewed online at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Upper-Mississippi-River-Master-Plan/
