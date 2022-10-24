Queen Mackenzie Morey, Attendant Madilynn Sloan crowned 2023 Westby Snowflake Royalty

The 2023 Westby Snowflake Royalty was crowned on Saturday, Oct. 22. The new royals are Queen Mackenzie Morey and Attendant Madilynn Sloan

The 2023 Snowflake court will reign over the 100th annual Westby Snowflake Ski Tournament that will be held on Feb. 3-4, 2023.

The Junior Jump will be held on Saturday morning Feb. 4, 2023

Hospitality night will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rod-n-Gun Club in Timber Coulee. This is open to the public with a freewill donation for the royalty encouraged. We invite anyone who has been a part of Snowflake Ski & Golf Club in any way during these past 99 years to join us on Thursday, as well as the entire weekend for this historic event.

We hope to see many past royalty attend and be recognized at the opening ceremony for both Friday and Saturday.

For more information and details about the 100th please visit www.snowflakeskiclub.com.