Cathy Kulig will present QuickBooks 101, a beginner’s course in the desktop version, at the Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 11. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua.
Learn how to set up the accounting/payroll, inventory considerations, bills/payments, receivables/receipts, and bank reconciliation. This will be a hands-on learning session, so bring your laptop with your QuickBooks loaded, if you have it, or just come and follow along with Kulig’s version.
Kulig is a certified public accountant with a BS in accounting, who was born and raised in Wisconsin and grew up on a dairy farm. She has worked in the accounting field for 22 years with about 20 years in public accounting. Much of her experience has been consulting small businesses and individuals on tax law, new business start-up, and accounting system set up and maintenance. She also has tax experience with estate planning and assisting non-profits.
The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
