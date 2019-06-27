Valley Stewardship Network is offering a hands-on workshop — Build Your Own Rain Barrel. The event will be held at Growing for Good Garden Center, 520 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers will take participants through the process of making their own rain barrel. At the end of the workshop participants get to take their newly created barrel home. VSN will provide all the tools, materials and instruction needed.
The workshop costs $25. Register online at https://valleystewardshipnetwork.org/product/rain-barrel/. For details, call 608-637-3615 or email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org.
