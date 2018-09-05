Rain is expected to continue throughout the Coulee Region this morning after another night of storms.
Parts of Houston and Winona counties received more than 2 inches of rain, while flood-ravaged areas in western Wisconsin received more headaches -- 1.88 inches in Readstown along the flooded Kickapoo River, 1.5 inches at De Soto, 1.8 inches at Black River Falls, 1.33 inches near Viroqua.
Storms should be clearing out of the area this afternoon.
In the meantime, the added rainfall didn't help the long list of road closures that continue to plague the region.
Flooded roads and other flood-related challenges continue to play havoc with the opening of the 2018-2019 school year.
Closed today are schools in Westby, North Crawford, La Farge, Kickapoo, Sparta and Seneca.
There will be two-hour delays for schools in Hillsboro, Ithaca, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton and early release in De Soto.
Some of the senior meal sites in Vernon County also will be closed today.
