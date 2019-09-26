Bringing up the rear

Horses and their riders bring up the rear of the Viola Horse and Colt Show, Saturday afternoon.

 Angela Cina, Vernon County Broadcaster

Although there was rain late last week and Saturday, it didn’t stop the 89th annual Viola Horse and Colt Show from happening.

Band students

The Kickapoo High School band performs in the Viola Horse and Colt Show parade, Saturday afternoon.

The parade, which was held Saturday afternoon, drew people of all ages to the village. In addition to the parade there were numerous other activities, such as a horse-pulling contest, a dairy cattle show, a horse show, an antique tractor pull, a truck and tractor pull, carnival rides, and a free country and western dance.

Tractor time

Kickapoo High School FAA officers participate in the Viola Horse and Colt Show parade, Saturday afternoon.

The Viola Horse and Colt Show was canceled in 2018 because of flooding. It was also cancelled in 2016 because there was flooding on the weekend of the event.

Parade dancers

A few members of the crowd dance during the Viola Horse and Colt Show parade, Saturday.
KHS Class of 1969

Members of the Kickapoo High School Class of 1969 ride in the Viola Horse and Colt Show parade, Saturday.

