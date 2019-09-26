Although there was rain late last week and Saturday, it didn’t stop the 89th annual Viola Horse and Colt Show from happening.
The parade, which was held Saturday afternoon, drew people of all ages to the village. In addition to the parade there were numerous other activities, such as a horse-pulling contest, a dairy cattle show, a horse show, an antique tractor pull, a truck and tractor pull, carnival rides, and a free country and western dance.
The Viola Horse and Colt Show was canceled in 2018 because of flooding. It was also cancelled in 2016 because there was flooding on the weekend of the event.
