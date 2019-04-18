The surprisingly pungent scent of Wisconsin’s wild spring onion, known as a ramp, is on the wind. Ramps are a delicious and sought after wild edible indigenous to many parts of North America, known for its distinct garlicy aroma and bright onion flavor. This fragrant plant is one of the first heralds of spring, and offers a deliciously fresh flavor after a long winter.
To celebrate the return of spring, B&E’s Trees Maple Farm, Cashton, will be hosting their annual Rampfest April 27 from 1-5 p.m. Rampfest is an educational day focused on ramps, sustainability, and an appreciation for the great outdoors. Local experts will be leading workshops on sustainable ramp harvesting, maple syrup, bird identification, forest ecosystems and much more. Rampfest will feature a ramp-centric lunch and dinner menu, as well as a cocktail hour.
“We love ramps, and know they are overharvested in many parts of the country,” said Bree Breckel, co-founder of B&E’s Trees. “So we wanted Rampfest to be about sustainability and education, as well as great food.” Workshops are available for all ages, with a suggest donation of $10 per class. Tent camping space is available on the farm. The workshop schedule and more information about the event can be found at www.bandestrees.com/Rampfest-2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.