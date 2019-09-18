The Tainter Creek Watershed Farmer-Led Council is hosting an event featuring renowned farmer and rancher Gabe Brown at Woodhill Farms, S7589 Tainter Hollow Road, Viroqua, Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The presentation and discussion will cover many themes focused on practice and profitable land use adaption. Featured topics include sensible farm management, cost-effective land use change, cover crop benefits, and options for crop farmers’ future. Agricultural engineer and farming professional, Jim Munsch, will also give a presentation about the economics of soil improvement.
Tickets for this event are $10 and includes catered lunch by Rockton Bar. Reduced rate available for students. All proceeds will go toward improving the Tainter Creek Watershed. Advanced registration is required. Contact Sarah at 608-637-5480 or visit the Land and Water Conservation Department, 220 Airport Road, Viroqua, to reserve a spot today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.