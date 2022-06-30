Randy Dahlen finishes his first hand-made violin

Several weeks ago, you read about Randy Dahlen of Westbyand the violin he was making. He essentially used the “self-taught” method of construction when he researched, watched videos, and contacted the appropriate people to get answers as he was working.

Randy has not taken any formal training on how to make a musical instrument. Using his grandfather’s tools as a guide, he has been working on-and-off about four years and we are now able to show you the finished instrument. Ty at Old Towne Strings added the metal fine tuners, the chin rest clamp, and the strings, with no modifications to the instrument because Randy’s construction was in excellent alignment. What became the finished violin is nothing less than a work of art!

These photos show the beauty of the wood grain and the richness of the stain. You can also see a small space between both the fingerboard and the tailpiece as they hover just above the face of the instrument. The bridge holds the strings off the face of the violin, is held in place simply by the pressure of the strings, and is supported inside the body by a base bar and sound post. Pressure on the sound post can be as much as 60 pounds. The bridge is the only part of the instrument that touches the face so that nothing interferes with the quality of the sound.

A Google search tells us that a violin maker has to be good with their hands and have a real passion for the project because the complicated and intricate process can take more than 200 hours. Congratulations to Randy! This is an amazing accomplishment of art, science and certainly patience. He is already talking about “the next one” and we can’t wait to see it!

