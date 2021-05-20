Readstown Area Historical Society to host book signing by Mary McSwain Steele

It has been a long year due to COVID-19 in the country. The Readstown Area Historical Society and the Readstown Area Museum are two of many organizations which have curbed their activities over the past year.

The museum is pleased to announce that it will resume its normal schedule, and will host the next event sponsored by the museum which is a presentation and a book signing by Mary McSwain Steele.

Steele will be speaking on “The Story Behind the Story,” based on her newly published book “Betty: A Memoir.” You will hear what happened before publication and what has happened since, along with short excerpts from the memoir which was written to honor Mary’s mother, Elizabeth (Rosson) McSwain. Both are former Readstown residents.

Betty graduated from Viterbo College in La Crosse with an RN degree. She raised three children by herself while working at the Vernon Memorial Hospital and as the Vernon County Public Health Nurse for many years.

Mary is a 1969 graduate of Kickapoo High School, and now lives in Spencer, Iowa. She says she originally intended to write the book just for her family after her mother’s death in 2009. But when her children read the first draft of the manuscript, they encouraged her to make the book available to a wider audience.