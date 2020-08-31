 Skip to main content
Readstown church to host Red Cross blood drive Sept. 5
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of blood donation sites have been closed and the need for blood is now critical. To assist with this urgent need, Peace Lutheran Church in Readstown will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rest assured that the American Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control at donation sites. Appointments are preferred; please call Scott at 608-609-0385 to schedule one. Walk-ins will be accepted until all slots are filled.

Call Site Coordinator Sue Anderson at 608-642-1795 with any questions.

