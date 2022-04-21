Readstown man arrested follow vehicular pursuit

According to the sheriff's office, on Monday, April 18, at about 10:40 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call about an incident involving Heal in the 500-block of North Fourth Street (State Hwy. 131 North), in the village of Readstown. Upon arrival of the deputies, Heal fled the scene in a vehicle. There was a short pursuit southbound on State Hwy. 131 that concluded when the Heal vehicle struck a concrete barrier near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 14 and State Hwy. 131 North.