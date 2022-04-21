 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Readstown man arrested follow vehicular pursuit

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports the arrest of Richard D. Heal, 51, of Readstown, following a short vehicular pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, on Monday, April 18, at about 10:40 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call about an incident involving Heal in the 500-block of North Fourth Street (State Hwy. 131 North), in the village of Readstown. Upon arrival of the deputies, Heal fled the scene in a vehicle. There was a short pursuit southbound on State Hwy. 131 that concluded when the Heal vehicle struck a concrete barrier near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 14 and State Hwy. 131 North.

An off-duty deputy sheriff from the Richland County Sheriff's Office stopped to assist the Vernon and Crawford deputies and Heal was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the crash and Heal was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center.

Formal charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell. A bail hearing was held late Tuesday afternoon, April 19, and Heal was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

