Readstown man arrested for OWI, open intoxicants following crash

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 5:35 a.m. the Vernon County 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 56 at County Road S in the town of Liberty. Kelly L. Glass, 50, was driving north on County road S, when he failed to stop at the intersection. Glass's vehicle traveled across Hwy. 56, entering the ditch on the north side of Hwy. 56, causing significant guardrail damage. Glass and his passenger, 49-year-old Suzanne M. Clements of Viroqua, denied any injuries and refused medical transport. Seat belts were used and airbags were not deployed.