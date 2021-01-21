Readstown man injured in car vs. semi trailer crash

A Readstown man was injured in a car versus semi trailer crash, Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the 400-block of East Kickapoo Street in the village of Readstown.

At 6:38 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of the two-vehicle accident. According to the Sheriff's Office, Gary L. Kalish, 68, of Viola, was backing a semi with trailer into a driveway when the trailer was struck by an eastbound vehicle operated by William C. Hutchison, 75, of Readstown.

Hutchison reported minor possible injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Readstown Ambulance for evaluation. The Readstown Fire Department also assisted at the scene. Hutchison's vehicle received disabling damage and was removed by Sleep Hollow Towing. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

