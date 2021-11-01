Readstown man injured in garbage truck vs farm tractor crash

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 8:10 a.m. it was notified of the accident on Shannon Road a half-mile south of Call Road in the town of Sterling. A garbage truck operated by Duanne J. Garrett, 59, of Readstown, was traveling southbound and negotiating a curve in the road. At the same time a farm tractor operated by Phillip R. Townsend, 52, of Readstown, traveling northbound entered the same curve. Garrett attempted to break but slid into the rear left side of the tractor.