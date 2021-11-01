Readstown man injured in garbage truck vs farm tractor crash

A Readstown man was injured Oct. 29 in a garbage truck versus farm tractor crash.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 8:10 a.m. it was notified of the accident on Shannon Road a half-mile south of Call Road in the town of Sterling. A garbage truck operated by Duanne J. Garrett, 59, of Readstown, was traveling southbound and negotiating a curve in the road. At the same time a farm tractor operated by Phillip R. Townsend, 52, of Readstown, traveling northbound entered the same curve. Garrett attempted to break but slid into the rear left side of the tractor.
Garrett sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Wheatland Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office