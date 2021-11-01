 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Readstown man injured in garbage truck vs farm tractor crash

  • 0
Garbage truck vs farm tractor crash

Duanne J. Garrett, 59, of Readstown, and Phillip R. Townsend, 52, of Readstown, were involved in a garbage truck versus farm tractor crash on Shannon Road in the town of Sterling, Oct. 29.

 Contributed photo

A Readstown man was injured Oct. 29 in a garbage truck versus farm tractor crash.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 8:10 a.m. it was notified of the accident on Shannon Road a half-mile south of Call Road in the town of Sterling. A garbage truck operated by Duanne J. Garrett, 59, of Readstown, was traveling southbound and negotiating a curve in the road. At the same time a farm tractor operated by Phillip R. Townsend, 52, of Readstown, traveling northbound entered the same curve. Garrett attempted to break but slid into the rear left side of the tractor.

Garrett sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Wheatland Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County Museum Notes

The first white settler in what is now Vernon County was John McCullough who arrived at what is now Liberty Pole in 1844. Thus began the devel…

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Victory

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Victory

Hi. Vern here. Oh, you don’t recognize me? I see…you think I’m wearing a costume. Well, did you ever think that maybe you’re one wearing the c…

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Retreat

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Retreat

Your old friend Vern here. Want to hear a crazy story that seems made up? Sure, I’ll just go right ahead and tell you then. So…I heard when th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News