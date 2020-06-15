Readstown man, passenger injured in two-vehicle crash in Crawford County

A Readstown man and his passenger were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County at the intersection of State Hwy. 61 and County Road X in the town of Clayton, Monday, June 8.
According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Heidi M. Byl, 39, of Soldiers Grove was operating a 2014 Ford Edge westbound on County Road X. Byl’s vehicle pulled out from the stop sign on County Road X and entered onto Hwy. 61 in front of a 2006 Harley Davidson traveling southbound on Hwy. 61. The motorcycle was being operated by Edward R. Schaffer, 62, of Readstown. Schaffer’s motorcycle hit the front passenger side of Byl’s vehicle, causing Schaffer and his passenger Jessica S. Eberhart, 39, of Dubuque, Iowa, to be ejected off the motorcycle.
Schaffer and Eberhart sustained injuries and were transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare for further treatment of their injuries.
Soldiers Grove Fire, North Crawford Rescue, Crawford County Highway Department, Gays Mills Fire, Fry's Towing and Sleepy Hollow Towing assisted at the scene.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!