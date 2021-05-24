Readstown motel damaged in fire

A Readstown business was damaged in a fire, late Sunday afternoon.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:59 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a utility room at the Readstown Country Inn Motel in the town of Kickapoo.
Investigation revealed the fire started in a pile of cleaning rags that were on a table in the utility room. There was some damage to the utility room and minor smoke damage to surrounding rooms.
Agencies assisting on the scene include the Readstown Fire Department, Readstown EMS, Viola Fire Department, Kickapoo Valley EMS, Vernon County Emergency Management and Vernon Electric.